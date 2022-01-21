OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

