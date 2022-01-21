OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,187.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,280.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,580.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,222.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

