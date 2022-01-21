Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Orange by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.