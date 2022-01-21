Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report $139.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $131.13 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,710. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

