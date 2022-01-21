Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ORA opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

