Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

ORRF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.