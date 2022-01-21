Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 4,879.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Oscar Health stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

