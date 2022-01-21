Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 212,074 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

