Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.14.

OVV opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after buying an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after buying an additional 364,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

