Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.57. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 38,794 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

