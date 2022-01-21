Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $41.32 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.