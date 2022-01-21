PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.01

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 57193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.