Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,718 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

