Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,669 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $127,261.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $819,061. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

