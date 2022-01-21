Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CIVB opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

