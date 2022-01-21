Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

NYSE:PIPR opened at $149.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.29. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.