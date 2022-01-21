Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,844 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $307.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.70.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.