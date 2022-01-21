Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

