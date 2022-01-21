Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Gap Up to $133.50

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.50, but opened at $136.19. Park National shares last traded at $134.82, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Park National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,431,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

