Pathway Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,106,000. Cloudflare comprises approximately 11.6% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Cloudflare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,025 shares of company stock valued at $103,911,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

