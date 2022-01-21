Paul Hayes Buys 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 830 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($203.85).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Paul Hayes bought 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 866 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147.22 ($200.87).

On Friday, November 19th, Paul Hayes bought 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 925 ($12.62) per share, with a total value of £148 ($201.94).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 822 ($11.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 892.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 907.24. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 651.99 ($8.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.45).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.74) to GBX 940 ($12.83) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 926.71 ($12.64).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

