PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.25 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.85). 67,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 80,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.87).

The company has a market cap of £40.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.73.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

