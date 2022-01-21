Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of PKG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. 6,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

