Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,492 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $240.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

