Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 12,252 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

BA traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.96. 206,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average of $216.84. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

