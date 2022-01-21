Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 5,745 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. 84,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,443. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.71 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.55, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

