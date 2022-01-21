Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.3% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

EMR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. 20,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,800. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

