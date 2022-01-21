Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,305 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,684. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

