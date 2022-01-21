Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 34,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.