Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.