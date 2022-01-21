Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 625 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

PSO stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pearson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

