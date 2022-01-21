Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.30) to GBX 85 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.23) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.64) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.47).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 84.25 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £534.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 63.75 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.46.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

