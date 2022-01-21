Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

JOF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

