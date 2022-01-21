Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 333,315 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.43% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,550. The stock has a market cap of $880.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

