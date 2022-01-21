Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 97,473 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,000. Sony Group accounts for 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,913. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.