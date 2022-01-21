Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $24.22 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

