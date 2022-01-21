Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.12.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $142.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
