Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

