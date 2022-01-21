People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

BWA stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

