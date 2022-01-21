People s United Financial Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

