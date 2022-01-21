People s United Financial Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

