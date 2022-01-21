People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.