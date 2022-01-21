People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $996.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,053.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $880.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

