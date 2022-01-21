People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $361.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.