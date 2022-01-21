PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Fundsmith LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,092,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 4.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,518,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,371. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $176.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

