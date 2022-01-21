Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

