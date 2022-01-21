Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Randy Rasmussen Sells 2,228 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. 765,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,265. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

