PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PZC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
