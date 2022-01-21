PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

