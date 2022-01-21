Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

PINS stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,340 shares of company stock worth $15,803,874 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

