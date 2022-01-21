Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 313.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 334,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 253,362 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $930,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

MHI stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.