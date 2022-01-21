Piper Sandler Boosts OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.