Piper Sandler Boosts OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
OPK stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.